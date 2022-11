In Shaarei Tzedek hospital, the late Tedsa Tshuma ben Mada, who was mortally wounded in an attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, died on Saturday evening. The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaarei Tzedek fought to save him, but his injuries proved too severe.

"The family of the late Tedsa thanks the people of Israel for their support and requests that her privacy be respected and that no one contact the family," the hospital said in a statement.