The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday blasted the Likud Party’s coalition agreement with the Otzma Yehudit Party.

The agreement stipulates, among other things, that Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir will hold the newly formed position of Minister of National Security (Minister of Public Security with expanded powers).

