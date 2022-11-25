Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned a United Nations Human Rights Council decision to probe Iran’s response to unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini, AFP reported.

A resolution put forward by Germany and Iceland was backed by 25 nations on Thursday, including the United States and many European, Latin American, Asian and African nations.

