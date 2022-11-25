Data from Israel's automatic banking system which manages the national credit payment system shows that between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Israelis charged expenses totaling over NIS 890 million.

This is a 19.5% increase compared to last year, on November 26, 2021, when between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. credit card expenses were recorded in the amount of 745 million NIS.

On Black Friday two years ago, on November 27, 2020, expenses amounted to 615 million NIS.

The busiest minute during the day was 12:18, during which more than 14,200 credit card transactions were registered in the amount of NIS 3.2 million.