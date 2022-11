Due to a technical failure in a high voltage line, there is a general power outage in the settlements of Ma'ale Adumim, Kfar Adumim, Mitzpe Jericho, Vered Jericho, Kalia, Na'ama, Kidar, Beit Arava and Geva Binyamin. The outage is expected to end by 4:00 PM today.