During an enforcement project by the police officers of the Traffic Division on Route 40 near Ramla, a driver was arrested for a traffic violation. During the arrest, it was found that the driver, a 31-year-old resident of Deboriya, was driving while forbidden from doing so, with a license that had expired in 2010.

The driver was questioned and released under restrictive conditions and the police prosecution intends to file charges against him.

His car was impounded for 30 days.