Shas party head Aryeh Deri is expected to be handed both the Interior and the Transportation portfolios in the new government. Deri will also be appointed deputy Prime Minister.

The Shas party will also receive the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Ministry for the Negev and the Galilee, the Health Ministry, and probably one more ministry as well.

Meanwhile, UTJ will likely receive the Housing & Construction Ministry and possibly also the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry.