Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has reported on what he describes as an important step forward for the Israeli economy, regarding the agreement on opening a track toward a free trade agreement between Israel and Japan.

"This will lead to cheaper imports from Japan for the benefit of the Israeli market, and an increase in Israeli imports to Japan," Lapid said, noting that Japan is the "third largest economy in the world."

"This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between our countries, and this step will lead to greater ties, both diplomatic and economic, between Japan and Israel. It is an important achievement and will also enhance Israel's status in the world."