Due to suspicion of fraud, the Department for Discharged Soldiers at the Defense Ministry has temporarily suspended the option of using government funding for discharged soldiers in order to pay for professional training.

The Postal Bank has received many requests from discharged soldiers asking to redeem their funds in order to enroll in professional training in a variety of recognized institutions - where they did not in fact study at all.

An investigation carried out by the Department has revealed that vouchers were submitted to the Postal Bank with fictitious details that allowed the money to be transferred to the bank accounts of discharged soldiers, even though they did not attend educational institutions for vocational training. It is believed that the officials who authorized the payouts were bribed by the soldiers with a percentage of the funds received.

Meanwhile, funding will continue to be provided for the purpose of starting a business, getting married, taking driving lessons, buying a property or land, and non-professional training.