Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has welcomed the news that the outgoing Education Minister, Yifat Shasha-Biton (National Unity) was behind a new document released by the Ministry today, providing guidance for teachers dealing with "LGBT students and rainbow families."

"I congratulate the education system and the Minister, Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, for this exceptional and important step," Lapid said.

"All boys and girls should feel safe in our schools. Every self-respecting educational system must be prepared on a professional and emotional level to accept every boy and girl and to accompany them in the manner that is correct for them.

"Our teaching staff have many challenges, but if our children feel accepted and protected then they will have a better learning experience," he concluded.