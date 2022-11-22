The Education Ministry is publishing its first-ever guideline today outlining "immediate response" to "LGBT youth and rainbow families" within the education system.

The Ministry stated that the document raises awareness of the issue and provides tools for staff to use in their handling of issues related to accompanying girls and boys from the LGBT community and their parents on a systemic and personal level, within the educational framework and beyond.

The guidelines were formulated by the advisory psychological service of the Education Ministry, in collaboration with the national leadership of parents, LGBT community organizations, academics and professionals.