Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, businessman Rami Levy discussed the recent raft of price increases announced by Tnuva.

"For the meantime, we're not putting prices up," Levy said. "But the price of raw milk has gone up by 25 percent and we will have to judge each case on its own merits. Today, tomorrow, prices aren't going up, and consumers should know that we're fighting for them.

"If we have to absorb the increased cost of raw materials, then we'll do so for the benefit of our customers," Levy added. "For how long? Who knows."