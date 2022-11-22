Speaking on Reshet Bet this morning, MK Danny Danon (Likud) discussed the question of handing senior ministerial portfolios to coalition partners in order to enable the formation of a government.

"The Likud party has worthy and experienced contenders for senior ministerial positions, and I believe that the Defense and Foreign Affairs portfolios will remain in the party," Danon said. "It's also important that mid-level portfolios should remain within the party, so that we can enact the reforms we promised to our voters."