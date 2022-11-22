According to a new report in Israel Hayom, Egypt is de facto preventing its citizens from visiting either Israel or the areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority, even though Egypt and Israel are officially at peace with each other. Anyone wishing to travel to Israel or the PA finds himself confronted with almost insurmountable obstacles that effectively make his trip impossible.

Egyptians who spoke with Israeli officials on the sidelines of the recent climate conference (COP27) in Sharm al-Sheikh related the immense difficulties of obtaining a visa. Any Egyptian wishing to visit Israel must provide a reason for his trip and even then it is far from certain that his trip will be approved. Furthermore, those who are approved are told that they will now be placed on a special list of those to be monitored by the country's security establishment. Once placed on such a watch-list, it can take years for a person to be removed.