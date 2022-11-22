The price of electricity is set to rise by 12 percent, at least, at the start of 2023, reports the Maariv newspaper this morning, citing the increase in coal prices and the postponement of price increases from April of this year.

According to the report, the authorities and the electric company are currently holding discussions on the exact amount of the price rise. Prior to the most recent elections, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu promised to freeze electricity prices and also the prices of water and local council tax, but it now appears that he will be unable to fulfill those promises.