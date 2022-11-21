Speaking at a faction meeting of Yesh Atid, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid focused his attention on the Override Clause that various political parties are demanding in return for agreeing to join the Likud in government.

"I want to ask Likud voters if this is really what they wanted," he said. "Is this why you voted Likud? In order for them to take money from soldiers and give it to yeshiva students? You're going to be a minority in this government that's about to be formed.

"The government hasn't even been created yet," he continued, "but we're already hearing that they're going to legislate the Override Clause. They're going to destroy the courts. They're going to destroy Israeli democracy. And all for personal reasons. All in order to enable Netanyahu to cancel the cases against him, and so that Deri can erase his own disgraces."