Outgoing Defense Minister and head of the National Unity party Benny Gantz has criticized Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu for his intention to pass the Override Clause, which will enable a Knesset majority of at least 61 MKs to annul a Supreme Court ruling that annulled Knesset legislation.

"Whoever fragments our power and weakens the IDF due to political calculations; whoever damages our democratic values, will be inflicting drastic and unforgivable damage on Israeli democracy," Gantz said at a faction meeting.

"We will not permit any undermining of our democracy."