Outgoing Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) has issued a personal warning against the right-wing government that is expected to be established in coming days.

"This government is going to be walking around with a drawn pistol, waving it around and trying to destroy our judicial system," she said at a meeting of the "Iron Dome for Democracy."

"Anyone who calls human rights organizations an existential threat - he and his friends, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu - they are the existential threat to the State of Israel."