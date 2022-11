Outgoing Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (National Unity) has summoned the teacher concerned in a recent incident involving the teacher hanging pictures of PM-designate Netanyahu alongside a crucifix and a hangman's noose, in the corridor of an elementary school in Ramat Gan.

"Incitement against publicly elected officials does not belong in our schools," she said. "We must preserve respectful democratic discourse in society in general and in our schools in particular."