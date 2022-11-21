Police are requesting the assistance of the public in their search for a missing 11-year-old boy, Daniel Cohen, from Eilat.

He was last seen yesterday afternoon and no contact has been made with him since.

He is described as 1.5 meters tall, slim, with green eyes and light brown hair. He was wearing black Nike shoes, a gray jacket with green stripes, and short trousers when he disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding the missing boy is asked to call the 100 hotline or Eilat police: 08-6772700.