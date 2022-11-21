Responding to today's ruling handed down in a Tel Aviv court, finding former PM Olmert guilty of defamation of the Netanyahu family, the lawyer for the prosecution expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.

"Yet another false accusation against Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife, and family, has been shot down," said attorney Yossi Cohen. "It's good to know that even in today's world, where crazy and ridiculous accusations against the Prime Minister, his wife, and family are seen as somehow permissible, clear lines have been drawn that should put an end to the evil lies of Olmert."