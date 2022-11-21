The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court has ruled in favor of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his family members against former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. In a lawsuit filed in May of last year, members of the Netanyahu family demanded NIS 837,000 from Olmert for defamation.

"Mr. Olmert attributed mental illness to them, and there is no doubt that even today and despite the efforts of professionals to rectify the situation, those dealing with mental illnesses have to deal with stigmas," said the judge.

Olmert will pay 62,500 shekels to the Netanyahu family.