New Zealand's Supreme Court has ruled that the country's current voting age of 18 is discriminatory, forcing parliament to discuss whether it should be lowered.

The case was originally brought in 2020 by an advocacy group which wants the age lowered to include 16.

The Supreme Court found that the current voting age of 18 is inconsistent with the country's Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free of "age discrimination" once they reach the age of 16.