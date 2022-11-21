Speaking on Reshet Bet this morning, outgoing government minister Zeev Elkin (National Unity) discussed the suitability of Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich as Defense Minister.

"I wouldn't be worried at the prospect of Smotrich as Finance Minister," Elkin said, "as he was a good Transportation Minister. But he's demanding the Defense portfolio. He's a capable person, but he has less than a year's experience in a cabinet role. In today's political climate, however, anyone who demands something is likely to get it."