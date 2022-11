Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, MK Tzvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit) described the current impasse in coalition negotiations.

"The breakdown in negotiations is genuine," Fogel said. "For us, the Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee, and the Periphery is extremely important and it was agreed in an extremely clear manner that it would be granted to us. We were given a guarantee, and then suddenly, yesterday, something happened that I can't explain."