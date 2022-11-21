The head of the Israeli Bar Organization, Avi Himi, has spoken out against the government's intention to pass the Override Clause, which would allow it to overturn Court rulings that overturn legislation passed by the Knesset.

"This is not an Override Clause, but rather a Demolition Clause," Himi told Yediot Aharonot. "It's just a way of allowing politicians to avoid dealing with the genuine problems faced by the State of Israel. Such things cannot be left to the whims of politicians - the judicial system must always have the upper hand."

According to Himi, the so-called French law is also problematic in the prevailing circumstances. The French law is a law that bars police from investigating serving prime ministers suspected of certain charges such as fraud and corruption.

"One can discuss such a law during 'times of peace' but not when the cloud of judicial process is already hovering over Netanyahu," he said.