Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk for reinstating former President Donald Trump’s suspended account, telling ABC in an interview that Musk made a “terrible mistake”.

“As we showed in the January 6th hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol, his comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence’s life in danger,” said Schiff, who is a member of the House panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol.