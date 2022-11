Likud leader Netanyahu is inclined to bypass the chairman of the election committee, Judge Yitzhak Amit, and enact a law that would state that only a person sent to prison could not serve as a minister in order to allow Aryeh Deri to serve in office, according to Channel 12 News.

This comes as a response to the ruling of the Attorney General, who advised Netanyahu that the decision on the matter rests with the chairman of the election committee.