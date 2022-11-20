Today, the prosecutor's office submitted to the district court in Nazareth an indictment against 51-year-old Anan Saleh, a resident of Yafia, for attempted kidnapping to commit a sexual offense.

According to the indictment, the defendant, who has been working for 17 years at a garage in Tiberias, decided to commit a sexual offense on a victim of opportunity. The defendant arrived on election day on November 1 with a vehicle he received from his employer at the central station in Tiberias, after removing the license plates and installing two others. The accused saw the complainant and decided to kidnap her by force to his car in order to rape her.