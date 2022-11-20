At the end of 2021, the population of Ethiopian origin in Israel numbered 164.4 thousand residents, 90.6 thousand born in Ethiopia and 73.8 thousand born in Israel whose father was born in Ethiopia.

In 2021, 1,755 people came from Ethiopia to Israel.

About 63% of the population of Ethiopian origin lives in two main districts: the Central District (about 37%) and the Southern District (about 26%).

At the end of 2021, the urban settlement with the highest number of residents of Ethiopian origin was Netanya (about 12 thousand people), while the urban settlement with the highest percentage of residents of Ethiopian origin out of the entire population of the settlement was Kiryat Malachi (15.5%).