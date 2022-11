Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke this morning at the last cabinet meeting he chaired: "My fellow ministers, I was honored to serve this country and its citizens together with you. We will return to this room, sooner than you think," he said.

"In its short tenure, this government passed 1,613 decisions, in all areas of life - all for the benefit of the citizens of Israel. We did not act only on behalf of those who elected us. We did not work only for our bloc or camp," added Lapid.