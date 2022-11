Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid attacked the initiative of the Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism parties to enshrine gender segregation at mass events into law.

"While in Iran brave women are fighting for their rights, in Israel Smotrich and his [zealots] are trying to silence women and introduce a law separating the sexes. Where is the Likud? Why are they silent? This isn't Iran," Lapid tweeted.