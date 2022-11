Religious Zionism MK, Simcha Rothman, alluded to his party's demands to appoint Bezalel Smotrich as the new Defense Minister during an interview with Galei Tzahal.

"Over the past years, Ehud Barak, Avigdor Liberman, and Naftali Bennett have been appointed to the post. All with a lot less seats than Religious Zionism. I don't think Liberman has more army experience than Smotrich," he was quoted as saying.