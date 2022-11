Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the attack on a female IDF soldier in Hebron:"The attack on a female IDF soldier is a national disgrace," he said. "This is an attack on Israel's security. This is an immoral attack against the Israel Defense Forces and against those who protect our lives. This is a serious criminal offense. This evening, I stand by the soldiers of the IDF who are defending our country. We will bring the perpetrators to justice."