MK Orit Strook congratulates the thousands of Jews who were hosted on Shabbat in Hebron and Kiryat Arba.

"We had an uplifting Shabbat of prayer, singing, great joy, and friends. I didn't count how many of them came in and out of our house, for Kiddush and more Kiddush, to use the restrooms, and to enjoy drinks and light refreshments and popsicles and to listen to a Torah talk or a Hebron story. And the media? It counts how many people rioted."