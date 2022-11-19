Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli criticzed the right following the incident in which an IDF soldier was attacked in Hebron during Shabbat.

"A group of violent settlers is taking advantage of the Sabbath to engage in violence, including throwing stones at Palestinians and IDF soldiers. This is the meaning of the 'masters of the house' of which Ben-Gvir and Smotrich speak so much. This is what the Netanyahu government looks like, the sponsor of the power intoxication. against the state. Against the IDF. This is not 'Jewish Power', this is Jewish shame. And this is a danger to Israel."