Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the revelation of an agreement between MK Ahmed Tibi and the coalition formed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

"The cat is out of the bag. Ahmed Tibi now admits that he agreed to be Bennett and Lapid's 'safety net'. It's time to stop relying on supporters of terrorism, it's time for a real right-wing government, which will rely on those who love the people and the country, it's time to respect the choice of the majority of the people and return the governance".