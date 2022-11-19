Religious Zionism party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich canceled a trip to New York for the Chabad delegation conference in order to continue the coalition negotiations and bring about the establishment of a full right-wing government as quickly as possible, according to an announcement by his party.

"Smotrich again appealed to the Likud to hold a continuous debate marathon together with all the partner parties in order to bring about the end of the negotiations and the establishment of a government as soon as possible," the party stated.