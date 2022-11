There has been an improvement in the condition of the 4-year-old boy who was injured in a fall from a height of about four meters from a facility in a public playground in Hadera.

An MDA team evacuated the boy to Hillel Yaffe hospital in the city while he was sedated and on ventilators in a serious condition, where his condition improved.

The child regained consciousness, his condition is stable and is now defined as mild to moderate.