Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomes the decision of the Parliament of Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Israel.

"Last month I visited the country and met with the President, Mr. Elham Aliyev, with the Minister of Defense, General Zakir Hasano, and with the head of the border security service, General Elchin Guliev. In the meetings, we discussed a series of political and security issues.

"The important step of opening the embassy illustrates the depth of relations between Israel and Azerbaijan and the need to continue deepening them for the sake of stability and prosperity of the entire region and in the face of our various challenges."