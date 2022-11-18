The police are asking for the public's help in their search for the missing 14.5-year-old Or Tzarfati, a resident of Nahariya who left her home on November 16 and has since been out of contact.

She is described as 155cm tall, and thin, with black hair, and wearing short brown and black spotted tights, a black hooded jacket with a hat, and black flip flops

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the 100 hotline of the Israel Police or the Nahariya police station by phone: 04-9518421.