Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke this morning with Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu and urged him to comply with the demands made by Bezalel Smotrich

According to Ben Gvir, Smotrich's demand for the Defense Ministry portfolio is a legitimate demand that will allow for a full right-wing policy to be realized, to establish new settlements in Judea and Samaria, to approve thousands of housing units, to stop construction in Area C, and to stop the evictions in newly established villages or farms.

At the same time, in accordance with the agreement signed on the eve of the elections, and as a technical procedure designed to allow the separate existence of the factions, a notice of the existence of separate factions will be submitted to the Knesset Committee. MK Ben Gvir added and told Netanyahu that he and Smotrich will continue to function as a bloc, and that he encourages all parties to meet for as long as necessary to settle negotiations between them.