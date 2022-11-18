Ma'ariv is reporting that following the deadly terror attack near Ariel in which three Israelis were murdered this week, sources in Israel's security system say they have noticed a decrease in the scope of shooting attacks as well as the amount attack warnings which had been very high in previous months.

According to these sources, a changing trend can be observed in the field along with a decrease in the scope of shooting attacks in northern Samaria. In addition, sources points out that during recent arrests in PA refugee camps, shooting at IDF forces has decreased significantly, and that wanted terrorists have turned themselves in with almost no signs of resistance.