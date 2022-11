Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, on Thursday thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she announced she would be stepping down from her role.

“As she embarks upon a new chapter, I want to congratulate Speaker Pelosi on a historic tenure as House Speaker. Thank you for your many years of public service & tireless work to strengthen Israel – U.S. relations. I look forward to continuing our work together in your new role,” he tweeted.