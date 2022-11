Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel has offered to help treat the victims of the large building fire in Gaza in which at least 21 people have died.

"The State of Israel and the security establishment express sorrow for the serious disaster in Gaza. CO9GAT has submitted a proposal to assist in the humanitarian evacuation of casualties to the hospitals. Israel is ready to assist the residents of Gaza who were injured in the medical aspect in order to save human lives," Gantz said.