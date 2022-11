The Gerer Rebbe has demanded that a hasidic representative be appointed to the position of Housing Ministry director-general, where UTJ chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf is expected to be appointed as minister, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Goldknopf had his own candidate in mind for the position, but is now under pressure from the Gerrer Rebbe to appoint a Gerrer Hasid instead.