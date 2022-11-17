MK Matan Kahana from the National Unity party criticized Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich for insisting on only accepting the defense or finance portfolios.

"If Religious Zionism was really important to Smotrich, he would have jumped at the chance to take the interior and religious affairs portfolios. Currently on the agenda is the appointment of chief rabbis and about 40 municipal rabbis. It is a real opportunity to influence the Jewish character of the country," Kahana wrote on Twitter.