US Ambassador to Israel visited the community of Kiryat Netafim in Samaria Thursday to pay a condolence visit to the family of Tamir Avichai, who was murdered in a terrorist attack this week.

This is Ambassador Nides' first visit to a 'settlement' since taking office. The Ambassador had previously stated that he would not visit any settlement, including in an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva yesterday.