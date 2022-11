MK Danny Danon of the Likud called on Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that the Likud party retains a number of significant ministry portfolios in the coalition negotiations.

"If Netanyahu meets all the coalition demands of our partners, there will be nothing left for the Likud. Let's keep things in proportion - let's not forget who is the largest party in the bloc," Danon said in an interview with Galai Tzhal (IDF Radio).