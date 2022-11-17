Walla News reported that in closed talks last night, Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu set next Wednesday as the deadline for the formation of his government and raised the possibility of having a 57-MK majority containing Otzma Yehudit and the haredi factions, but Smotrich's Religious Zionism on the outside looking in.

This comes as a result of snags in negotiations over the distribution of ministerial portfolios. An official in the Religious Zionism party responded to the reports: "If Netanyahu leaves us out, he is welcomed to try to form a government with Ra'am."